Ford delivered 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 27 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Ford delivered a strong performance across the board and was excellent from a shooting point of view, though that has been a trend for him this season since he's made 40 percent of his three-point attempts to date. He has also scored in double digits in five of his last six games.