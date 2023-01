Ford posted 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 win over the Austin Spurs.

Ford's team-high 19 points and five assists helped lead Stockton to victory Sunday. He was effective at scoring from all levels of the floor and was his team's primary distributor.