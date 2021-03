Ford had 27 points (11-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 39 minutes in Saturday's loss against Greensboro.

Ford ended just two assists from ending the season with a double-double, but he was a reliable scoring threat all season long for Agua Caliente. He ended the season averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.