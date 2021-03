Ford recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists and a rebound across 29 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Hustle.

Ford paced Agua Caliente offensively and tied his season-high scoring output with 23 points while also making 61.5 percent of his field-goal attempts -- he has shot over 60 percent from the field in two of his last four games. He has also scored 15 or more points in three of his last four contests.