Ford registered 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Despite coming off the bench, Ford was one of two Agua Caliente players that logged at least 30 minutes and also paced the team offensively. He particularly effective from deep, though that might have been an outlier rather than a norm going forward -- he's making just 37.5 percent of his treys in five G League appearances. This performance, however, should boost his confidence greatly.