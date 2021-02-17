Ford notched 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's win over Salt Lake City.

Ford recorded season-high marks in several counting stats in this game, as he entered Tuesday's contest averaging just 3.0 points across 14.9 minutes per tilt. Ford is not likely to see nearly 30 minutes off the bench on a nightly basis, but there's no question he needs to find a way to play more regularly to earn a sizable boost in his upside.