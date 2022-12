Goldwire recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Monday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Goldwire has been a regular presence for Austin this season regardless if he comes off the bench or starts, and while he hasn't been known for his scoring ability, he's still putting up decent numbers. Through 16 contests, Goldwire is averaging 9.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.