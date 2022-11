Goldwire delivered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, four steals and three rebounds across 32 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against Lakeland.

Goldwire was coming off two subpar performances in his first two outings, but he had his best game of the campaign here. However, it seems he's going to spend the season as a bench alternative unless there's a rash of injuries or call-ups, so he's not expected to have a big role on offense on a nightly basis.