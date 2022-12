Goldwire scored 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's OT loss against the Hustle.

Goldwire had a three-game stretch in which he scored in double digits on a consecutive basis, but other than that, he hasn't been doing much on the offensive end. He's reached double digits in just two of his last six appearances and is averaging just 9.1 points per contest on the season.