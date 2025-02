The Lakers signed Goodwin to a two-way contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Goodwin spent the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign with the G League's South Bay Lakers, averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals across 16 appearances. However, as a two-way player, Goodwin will now split his time between the NBA and G League.