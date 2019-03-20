Jordan Green: Again misses time
Green (ankle) did not play in Tuesday's win over the Legends.
Green has played in 39 games with Austin, albeit sparingly, averaging 21.8 minutes per contest. Only 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists should indicate the guard's lack of involvement in the offense.
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.