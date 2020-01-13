Jordan Green: Makes basket in win
Green scored two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) over five minutes during Sunday's G League win over South Bay.
Green saw his first minutes in five games but failed to do much with them, making just one field goal. He didn't account for any other statistics.
