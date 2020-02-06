Jordan Green: Nets eight in win
Green posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-0 3 Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's win over Agua Caliente.
Green had played in four of the last five, but the points and minutes he logged Tuesday were his high in that span. He may continue to earn playing time if he keeps performing.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...