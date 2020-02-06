Play

Jordan Green: Nets eight in win

Green posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-0 3 Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds and two steals in Tuesday's win over Agua Caliente.

Green had played in four of the last five, but the points and minutes he logged Tuesday were his high in that span. He may continue to earn playing time if he keeps performing.

