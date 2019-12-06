Jordan Green: Plays just one minute in win
Green played just one minute during Wednesday's G League win over Texas.
Green didn't log enough action to accumulate any stats whatsoever in this one. He's averaging 8.7 minutes and 1.8 points in four G League games thus far.
