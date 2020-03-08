Jordan Green: Scores four in G League win
Green put up four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's G Leauge win over Northern Arizona.
Green has only scored in double-digits once in his past five games. On the season, he's averaging just 3.4 points and 11.6 minutes per game.
