The Spurs waived Hall on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

San Antonio will move on from Hall, an undrafted rookie out of Saint Joseph's, to clear a spot on the 15-man roster for journeyman forward Alize Johnson. After fellow rookie Blake Wesley (knee) suffered an MCL sprain in late October, Hall had seen an uptick in playing time over the past month while typically serving as a second- or third-string option at point guard. In nine games with San Antonio, Hall averaged 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.8 minutes per game while shooting just 32.1 percent from the field. Assuming he clears waivers, Hall will likely stick around in the San Antonio organization and report to its G League affiliate in Austin.