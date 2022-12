Hall recorded 33 points (12-18 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes in Friday's OT loss against the Hustle.

Hall came out of nowhere to deliver this performance, looking extremely efficient as a shooter but also leaving his mark on the glass and as a playmaker. However, this is expected to be a one-time thing and it's not likely that he'll be able to sustain this pace on the long run.