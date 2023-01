Hall went scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) but posted a rebound, an assist and a steal across nine minutes in Friday's loss to the Go-Go.

Hall saw limited minutes as a starter and it's unclear if he picked up an injury or not. Either way, his time in the first unit wasn't productive, and it wouldn't be shocking if he heads back to the bench sooner than later. He's struggled to make an impact when given the chance.