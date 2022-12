Hall delivered 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Herd.

All five starters scored in double digits for Austin in this game, and Hall was one of the team's most productive players, even if his contributions in other categories were not significant. Hall has averaged 11.7 points per game across nine outings for Austin so far.