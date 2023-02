Hall posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Ignite.

This was Hall's second double-double of the season, and it's worth noting both have come over his last three appearances. He's also scored in double digits in each of his last four outings, so he's clearly trending in the right direction following a slow start to the campaign.