The Spurs signed Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hall appeared in Summer League and preseason contests with the Spurs this year but failed to land a roster spot heading into the regular-season. The undrafted rookie out of Saint Joseph's figures to provide backcourt depth in Blake Wesley's (knee) absence, though Hall is unlikely to garner a large enough role to be fantasy relevant.