Hall (illness) posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks across 35 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Blue.

Hall returned from a brief absence and jumped straight into the lineup, ending as one of four Austin players that scored in double digits in this tight one-point loss. Hall has shifted between the starting unit and the bench, and he's averaging just 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.