Hall notched 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Birmingham.

Hall was one of four starters that reached the 15-point mark for Austin, but unfortunately, his contributions were not enough to lift the Spurs' G League affiliate to victory here. Hall has played 20 games for Austin this season and is averaging 10.0 points per game, but the shooting woes are real and has made just 34.6 percent of his attempts from the field.