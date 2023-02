Hall delivered 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Iowa.

Hall was efficient from the field and active on the glass, but aside from that, he also ended just three assists away from posting a triple-double. Hall has seen his role change as the season progresses, but he showed here that he can deliver decent numbers when given the chance to do so.