Jordan Henriquez: Non-factor
Henriquez recorded eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes of action during Thursday's 99-95 loss to Long Island.
This was Henriquez first double-digit rebounding game in his career and also narrowly missed his first ever double-double. The 28-year-old out of Kansas State has been a non-factor though, averaging only 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds through 31 games played.
