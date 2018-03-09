Jordan Henriquez: Non-factor

Henriquez recorded eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 22 minutes of action during Thursday's 99-95 loss to Long Island.

This was Henriquez first double-digit rebounding game in his career and also narrowly missed his first ever double-double. The 28-year-old out of Kansas State has been a non-factor though, averaging only 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds through 31 games played.