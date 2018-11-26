Jordan Howard: Joins Legends
Howard joined the Texas Legends on Monday, Adam Johnson of 2 Ways 10 Days reports.
The Legends lost Cody Miller-McIntyre to an overseas contract, so they'll add Howard to the roster to fill the vacant spot. Howard was initially drafted by Santa Cruz with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 G League draft.
