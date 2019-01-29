Jordan Howard: Out with groin injury

Howard didn't play in Saturday's game against Windy City due to a groin injury.

It's unclear as to when Howard picked up the injury, but he hasn't taken the court since Jan. 19 against the Greensboro Swarm. The 23-year-old guard has started three of the nine games he's played in this season for Raptors 905 and is averaging 8.3 points along with 1.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.