Jordan Howard: Returns to court, plays 10 minutes
Howard (groin) played close to 10 minutes Friday, finishing the contest with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in the 117-112 loss to the Mad Ants.
Howard missed Wednesday's contest with a groin injury, but was able to make a spot appearance Friday. Given the guard didn't get close to his 20.3 season average in minutes, it's obvious 905 is still monitoring the health of Howard, and as a result, the guard is a difficult fantasy play despite his expected cheap cost.
