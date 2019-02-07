Jordan Howard: Scores 27 off bench
Howard registered 27 points (9-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in the win Wednesday over the Herd.
Howard actually came off the bench, but wound up playing the fourth-most minutes of anyone. In seven games with Raptors 905, Howard is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in about 24 minutes per game.
