Jordan Howard: Still sidelined

Howard (groin) won't be available Wednesday for the 905's game against the Go-Go.

Howard has been sidelined since Jan. 19 due to the groin issue. The 5-foot-11 guard out of Central Arkansas is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per game over nine appearances with the 905 this season.