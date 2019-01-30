Jordan Howard: Still sidelined
Howard (groin) won't be available Wednesday for the 905's game against the Go-Go.
Howard has been sidelined since Jan. 19 due to the groin issue. The 5-foot-11 guard out of Central Arkansas is averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 20.3 minutes per game over nine appearances with the 905 this season.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...