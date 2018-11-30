Jordan Loyd: Leads team in scoring
Loyd finished Thursday's win over the Mad Ants with 33 points (13-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Loyd was the game's leading scorer, combining with center Chris Boucher to torture the Mad Ants' defense. The two-way player has excelled during his time with Raptors 905, averaging 23.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals through nine games this season.
