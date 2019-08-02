Jordan Loyd: Let go by Raptors
Loyd was released by the Raptors on Friday, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Loyd totaled just 55 minutes for the Raptors last season, racking up 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists. He spent most of the season in the G League, where he averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes and was named to the All G League First Team. Reports indicate the parting of ways between Loyd and the Raptors was mutual, so it's possible he felt deserving of more playing time and the Raptors weren't filling to promise it.
