Jordan Loyd: Unable to help secure win
Loyd finished Thursday's 116-114 loss to the Charge with 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and three rebounds.
Loyd was the team's leading scorer and minutes getter, but ultimately wasn't able to net Raptors 905 a victory. The two-way player has been a frequent contributor in the G League this season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 32 games this season.
