Mathews registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assist during Saturday's 115-96 loss to Fort Wayne.

This was Mathews' best game since dropping 23 points back on Feb. 21, as he was able to shoot 55.6 percent from three-point range. The former Gonzaga guard is adding 9.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest for the BayHawks.