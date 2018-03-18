Jordan Mathews: Best game since Feb. 21
Mathews registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assist during Saturday's 115-96 loss to Fort Wayne.
This was Mathews' best game since dropping 23 points back on Feb. 21, as he was able to shoot 55.6 percent from three-point range. The former Gonzaga guard is adding 9.0 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest for the BayHawks.
