Jordan McLaughlin: Limited by right calf strain
McLaughlin (calf) did not play in Long Island's victory Saturday over Westchester.
It's quite possible McLaughlin has played his last game with Long Island this season, as a right calf strain tends to be a multi-week injury. While we don't know the severity, there's a chance the point guard could make an appearance for Long Island during the G League playoffs, but he'd need to show significant improvement during the team's final two games of the regular season for that event to occur.
