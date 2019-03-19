McLaughlin (calf) did not play in Long Island's victory Saturday over Westchester.

It's quite possible McLaughlin has played his last game with Long Island this season, as a right calf strain tends to be a multi-week injury. While we don't know the severity, there's a chance the point guard could make an appearance for Long Island during the G League playoffs, but he'd need to show significant improvement during the team's final two games of the regular season for that event to occur.