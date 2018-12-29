McLaughlin (hamstring) did not play Friday against the Herd.

McLaughlin played a whopping 39 minutes in Long Island's most recent contest against the Blue, so it's obvious he suffered the strain at some point in the ensuing days. The starting power forward had been playing well this season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.2 rebounds in 18 games. Mitchell Creek got the start in McLaughlin's place and proceeded to score 24 points, a figure he might wind up repeating in subsequent games if he continues to start.