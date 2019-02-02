McLaughlin erupted for 34 points (14-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added five assists, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes off the bench Friday in Long Island's 131-116 win over Austin.

McLaughlin and Theo Pinson (33 points) brought most of the offense for the Nets in the double-digit victory. Though he remains confined to a bench role, McLaughlin has been exceptionally productive in the G League this season with averages of 16.8 points (on 45.3 percent shooting from the field), 4.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 triples and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over his 22 outings.