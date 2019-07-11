Jordan McLaughlin: Paces team in scoring
McLaughlin poured in 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Timberwolves' 90-87 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
McLaughlin paced the Timberwolves in both scoring and assists during the victory, which served as the latest installment of what has been a solid summer. The 23-year-old guard is now averaging 11.3 points (on 49.0 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 25.0 minutes over four games as he tries to make a case for a training camp invite.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin: Joins Wolves for summer league•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Limited by right calf strain•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Paces Long Island in scoring•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Returns to court Friday•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Missing time Wednesday•
-
Jordan McLaughlin: Remains out with hamstring issue•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...