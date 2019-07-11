McLaughlin poured in 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 27 minutes during the Timberwolves' 90-87 win over the Heat in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.

McLaughlin paced the Timberwolves in both scoring and assists during the victory, which served as the latest installment of what has been a solid summer. The 23-year-old guard is now averaging 11.3 points (on 49.0 percent shooting), 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals across 25.0 minutes over four games as he tries to make a case for a training camp invite.