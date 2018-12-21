Jordan McLaughlin: Piles on stats in win
McLaughlin tallied 32 points (11-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight assists, six steals and one rebound in the 110-100 win Thursday over Rio Grande during Round Two of the G League Showcase.
McLaughlin has put together a fantastic month of December and has slowly took away some of the scoring burden from center Alan Williams and power forward Tahjere McCall. Look for the point guard to continue his recent surge as he improves upon his 16.6 points per game average.
