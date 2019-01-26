McLaughlin (hamstring) scored nine points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds and two assists in the loss Friday to Salt Lake City.

McLaughlin had missed all of January with an on-going hamstring injury, so it was good to see him actually take the court Friday. The point guard is expected to weave his way into the starting rotation at some point during the rest of the G League regular season.