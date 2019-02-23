Jordan McRae: Another 30-point outing in win
McRae posted 33 points (13-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in the 111-108 win over the Swarm.
McRae was actually overshadowed by Swarm point guard Devonte' Graham, but both two-way players managed to make a significant impact on the game. McRae is unquestionably the G League's best scorer (leads league with 30.7 points), but his upside is generally limited in terms of fantasy because of his inability to register additional statistics (5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists in 24 games).
