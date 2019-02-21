McRae tallied 44 points (17-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT) to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Lakeland.

This should just be a reminder that McRae technically has a two-way contract, even despite his growing role with the Wizards. The G League midseason All-NBA recipient has certainly made an impression at the NBA level, most recently scoring 20 points off the bench just prior to the All-Star break, and likely will be a sparkplug for the Wizards as they push for a potential eight-seed in the Eastern Conference.