Jordan McRae: Scores 30-plus points again
McRae tallied 35 points (11-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in the 120-105 loss Tuesday to Lakeland.
That makes three G League games in the past week where McRae has totaled over 30 points, clearly taking advantage of the additional playing time provided by the injuries to Quinton Chievous (foot) and Tiwian Kendley (foot). McRae isn't going to provide much other than scoring, but when he's doing it so well it's hard to keep him out of a given fantasy lineup.
