Jordan McRae: Scores 33 points
McRae finished Thursday's 130-117 win over the Swarm with 33 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds.
Only a couple days after tallying 43 points, McRae was once again back to torturing the G League, this time posting 33 points. While the guard won't provide many other fantasy relevant stats besides points, when he's scoring at this rate, it really doesn't matter.
