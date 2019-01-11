McRae finished Thursday's 130-117 win over the Swarm with 33 points (13-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists and three rebounds.

Only a couple days after tallying 43 points, McRae was once again back to torturing the G League, this time posting 33 points. While the guard won't provide many other fantasy relevant stats besides points, when he's scoring at this rate, it really doesn't matter.

More News
Our Latest Stories