Jordan McRae: Scores most points in G League game this season
McRae scored a whopping 54 points (18-31 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 13-14 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in the win Friday over the Red Claws.
McRae is unquestionably the G League's most dynamic scorer, utilizing a variety of turnaround and nifty floaters Friday to pile up the most points in a G League game this season. The combo guard has scored 30-plus points multiple times this week and remains the best option in terms of fantasy for however long he remains in the developmental league.
