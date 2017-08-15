Jordan McRae: Signs one-year deal overseas

McRae signed a one-year, $700,000 deal overseas with Baskonia of the EuroLeague, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

McRae, who was waived by the Cavaliers in early March in order to make room for Andrew Bogut, failed to find an NBA suitor for his talents. McRae, who has spent two years in the NBA, averaged 4.4 points and 1.1 boards across 10.4 minutes per game in 37 appearances with Cleveland last season.