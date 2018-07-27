Mickey signed a one-year contract with BC Khimki of Russia on Friday.

Mickey's first three years in the NBA were underwhelming to the point where the Heat decided not to exercise his option for the 2018-19 season. The one-year nature of his contract with Khimki will allow for a return stateside in short order, although there's no guarantee he'll be given another shot to play in the NBA again.

