Jordan Miller: Let go by LAC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller was waived by the Clippers on Tuesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Miller signed a four-year, $8.19 million contract with Los Angeles in March, which included a team option for the final year. However, he'll now have to explore other opportunities. The 25-year-old swingman averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game across 37 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.
