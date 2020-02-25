Jordan Murphy: Accurate shooting despite loss
Murphy posted 15 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks during Sunday's 152-148 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Murphy has topped the 10-point mark in three of his last five games, but his overall numbers coming off the bench has been slightly inconsistent. He seems to be on the rise, however, as he has made 62.4 percent of his field goals during that five-game stretch.
