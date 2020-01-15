Murphy notched nine points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes Saturday versus Stockton.

Despite starting for the Wolves, Murphy hasn't really worked into a starring role with the club, averaging just 10 points per contest and notching single digits in three of the last four tilts. The 6-foot-6 forward has proven to be solid in other stat categories to make up for some of the lacking stats in the scoring column, averaging 6.5 boards and 1.9 assists per contest.