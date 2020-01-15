Jordan Murphy: Inconsistent offensively
Murphy notched nine points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes Saturday versus Stockton.
Despite starting for the Wolves, Murphy hasn't really worked into a starring role with the club, averaging just 10 points per contest and notching single digits in three of the last four tilts. The 6-foot-6 forward has proven to be solid in other stat categories to make up for some of the lacking stats in the scoring column, averaging 6.5 boards and 1.9 assists per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...